Several of our school districts will be asking their communities to approve maintenance and operations levies in February and it is absolutely essential that these be approved by voters.
Cashmere, Entiat, Orondo, Waterville, Mansfield and Chelan are among the North Central Washington districts asking voters for levy dollars.
I don’t think people are aware that many districts, particularly small ones, ended up with the short end of the stick financially in the aftermath of the Legislature’s solution to the McCleary case in the state Supreme Court. It’s true that lawmakers provided significant additional funding to schools and did an admirable job of creating equity for taxpayers. But as the impact of that solution has played out, it has proven to be inequitable for property-tax poor districts and as a result, school boards and administrators are scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet, according to Michelle Price, the superintendent of North Central Educational Service District.
From the standpoint of fairness and equity, our school funding system has to take into account the challenges of rural districts. Currently, the state is substantially underfunding transportation, special education and employee benefits.
Take Cashmere School District as an example. That district is seeking a replacement levy over four years that would phase in increases from $1.50 per thousand (the original cap decided by the Legislature) to $2.25 over the four-year period.
The levy funds will go for things like textbooks, classroom supplies, special education, student activities, transportation, preschool, extended learning programs before and after school and for a school resource officer. None of the dollars pay teacher salaries.
A homeowner in a $200,000 house would pay an additional $50 in 2021, $100 in 2022 and $150 in 2023-24, according to Superintendent Glenn Johnson.
The first thing to note is that before the local levy cap, Cashmere taxpayers were paying more than $700 per year on a rate of $3.65 per thousand as of 2017. So, taxpayers there will still be getting a break even when you factor in the increase in state property taxes for education.
If the Cashmere levy passes, by 2024, taxpayers will still be paying less overall than they did in 2017. The district is proposing, with this levy, to merely catch up to what taxpayers were paying prior to the McCleary solution and it will take to 2023 to get close to the 2017 tax rate.
I’m sure the Legislature did their level best to craft a solution but now that the inequities are becoming clear, fixes need to be made. The Legislature made some improvements last session. The measure of success must be providing equitable opportunities for all students.
If the Cashmere levy passes, the district will receive another $1.1 million in levy equalization funding from the state. If the levy does not pass, the district will have no choice but to make draconian cuts.
Cashmere has been very aggressive in addressing academic challenges in its district. They are funding preschool for the community as a way of closing the opportunity gap between kids who come from lower income households. The math and science scores at Cashmere are among the best in the region consistently. Cashmere’s English Language Learner scores, according to the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office, are significantly above the state average.
While Cashmere School District received $2.25 million in additional funds thanks to the McCleary solution, the district still has less money to operate with than before. Why is that? Capping the local levy rate cost the district $1.3 to $1.4 million. The district is also facing unfunded cost increases for reducing class sizes, addressing cost of living increases not funded by the state and for employee benefits. Cashmere’s experience is being experienced by many of the districts.
Because of these unintended consequences, it is up to local communities to provide as much support as possible.
Voting "yes" for schools in February is absolutely essential for the health of our local school districts.