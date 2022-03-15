Eleven-year-old Wyatt DeLozier couldn’t be happier that the snow is melting and the weather is warming up. For Wyatt, that means it’s time to put on his cleats, grab his glove and be part of Wenatchee Youth Baseball’s Majors league.
Wyatt sleeps and breathes baseball, according to his parents, Cory and Kristi DeLozier. He is singularly focused on improving every aspect of his game.
Wenatchee Youth Baseball has been a wonderful youth development program in the valley for decades. Although participation has been down a bit in recent years, with new energy on the board and dedicated parents, the organization is seeing an uptick in numbers this year, according to Matt Hampton, the board president.
Wyatt, who attends Pinnacles Prep as a sixth grader, could be the poster child for the value of the program in terms of developing character and sportsmanship. Besides playing, umpiring games in the league and this year will participate in the Bambino Baseball program that pairs able-bodied youngsters with kids with disabilities. He also serves as a bat boy for the AppleSox.
Wyatt loves the challenges that are part of baseball — hitting, fielding and throwing. Asked about his favorite moment from last season, he recalled hitting a two-out, two-run home run over the left field fence at Morris Little League Park to win the game. He remembered the pitch count, the situation and where he hit the dinger. That’s what happens when you’re passionate about what you are doing.
Although he dreams of playing Major League Baseball someday and enjoys some light-hearted trash talking with his friends on opposing teams, he says “it’s just a game” and at the end of each game the two teams shake hands and head for the concession stand.
These are the kinds of values that kids need these days, especially coming out of the COVID-19 experience in which lots of our youngsters spent less time playing sports and more time alone.
Hampton, who grew up playing baseball at Morris Little League Park, is excited about the direction of the program to help kids like Wyatt build confidence and skills.
Having them learn the fundamentals, sportsmanship and supporting their teammates are part of the baseball experience.
Tryouts will be held on March 15-17, then players will be drafted by teams and games will start in the middle of April. After the season ends, All-Stars will be selected and those kids will have an opportunity to go to state and regional competitions.
One of Hampton’s goals is to build a strong connection with Wenatchee High School’s baseball program to give the students a chance to mentor younger kids and to get the younger kids excited about playing.
It’s great to see Wenatchee Youth Baseball continuing to positively shape the lives of youngsters like Wyatt DeLozier.
Thanks to parents like the DeLoziers and board members like Hampton, the program continues helping enrich the lives of kids.