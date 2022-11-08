220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods

The five-year career of wake surfing prodigy Turner Gebers of Cashmere has been nothing short of meteoric. The 15-year-old high school sophomore recently placed second in the semi-pro division at the World Wake Surfing Championship. With that finish, he’s made the decision to turn professional in 2023 and compete against top competitors.

While that is an impressive accomplishment on its own, in getting acquainted with this young man I was equally impressed with Turner Gebers the human being. He’s a mature, grounded, fun-loving soul who easily laughs at himself and engages with others in a way that is beyond his years. He’s an outstanding representative of his school and his community, maintaining a 3.8-plus grade point average. He’ll also play basketball this winter for the Bulldogs. His dad is proud that Turner works just as hard at school as he does wake surfing.

Turner Gebers1

Turner Gebers practicing wake surfing.
Turner Gebers 2

Turner Gebers


