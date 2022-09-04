I love programs that connect kids with the arts. On Thursday and Friday mornings this week, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony in partnership with Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group will bring the theatrical production of “Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage” to the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
More than 1,000 fourth- and fifth-graders from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee public and private schools will board buses at school and head to the PAC to see the show.
For students whose schools are unable to attend, a special community performance will be held at the PAC on Saturday at 2 pm. Admission to the Saturday mantinée is free for students 10 and under. Kids from 11-17 can attend for $10, and adults for $20. All seats must be reserved through the PAC box office, even for students who qualify for free admission.
I love the concept of this program. The Wenatchee Valley Symphony will play excerpts from some of Mozart’s most famous pieces, weaving them in and out of the drama as actors from the Chicago organization tell the story of Mozart’s young son, Karl. With the help of a magic travel chest, Karl re-visits moments from his father’s extraordinary life. This Classical Kids Live program has been performed with symphonies around the world.
Symphony managing director Ron Bermingham sees these performances as a wonderful way to bring the magic of classical music to youngsters — an effort that is increasingly important given the pandemic and all the challenges that have impacted our kids and families. If there is financial support, he would also like to have the Classical Kids organization come back to perform the works of other composers like Gershwin and Beethoven. These performances are geared for third through fifth grades, but “learners” of all ages are encouraged to attend the 50-minute show.
If you want to attend the Sept. 10 community performance, you’ll need to reserve seats for both children and adults through numericapac.org. It's exciting to see our local symphony focusing on making a bigger impact in our valley and connecting kids with music. It deserves our enthusiastic support. You can check out how to support the symphony at wenatcheesymphony.org.
