Wenatchee Valley Symphony
Wenatchee Valley Symphony conductor Nikolas Caoile leads musicians in a rehearsal before in 2021.

I love programs that connect kids with the arts. On Thursday and Friday mornings this week, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony in partnership with Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group will bring the theatrical production of “Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage” to the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

More than 1,000 fourth- and fifth-graders from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee public and private schools will board buses at school and head to the PAC to see the show.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods


