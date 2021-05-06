I got my second COVID-19 shot last Friday at the Columbia Valley Community Health office on North Wenatchee Avenue. It’s over by Ballard Ambulance and Godfather’s Pizza, so as I pulled into the parking lot I figured I’d be covered if I became suddenly ill, or seriously hungry.
After getting jabbed — and feeling neither sick nor hungry but a little irritated for having left my phone in the car — I settled in for the 15-minute wait. My back to a wall, I faced a large clock and took in the scene.
There were about a half dozen or so of us in chairs and a nurse handed out bottles of water and reminded us of the need to wait. I don’t know the stories of the others, but I know that getting the second shot is a milestone. Lives, including mine, are changing. We have all been affected by the pandemic and many have lost jobs, businesses, our health or loved ones. Our lives have been turned upside down by isolation, closed schools, working from home, anger and division in our community. Many of us are still grieving the losses and not entirely sure of what happens next, me included.
The nurse returned, this time offering a sticker. It said: "I got my COVID-19 vaccine!" It’s funny to see where the mind wanders when there’s no phone to focus on, no messages from work or home demanding attention. I looked at the sticker and thought of an Election Day before the pandemic. I had walked from The Wenatchee World to the Chelan County Courthouse, up the marble steps, through the old wood and glass door of the elections office, and dropped off my ballot. I snagged an “I voted” sticker.
Sitting in my chair, that seemed like such a long time ago.
So much has changed, or been paused by forces outside our control. I put a lot on pause, too. Fortunate to have a job, I used the work as a shield to block out thinking about how the pandemic affected me while directing an overwhelming amount of coverage on how the pandemic affected my neighbors and my home town.
A couple minutes passed, according to the big clock on the wall, and a man who had been ahead of me in the vaccination line came back into the room, baseball cap on his head, glasses perched on the bill of his cap. He stopped, looked under a chair, then moved a few steps and looked under another chair. A clinic worker approached, raised a hand and tilted their head to listen. The clinic worker pointed to the glasses on the cap and the man reached up and felt his glasses. He nodded — there just had to be a laugh under that mask — and quickly headed out the door.
When I headed out the door, I would hustle home for a work video conference and then plow through the rest of the day toward deadline. Beyond that, if COVID-19 numbers keep going our way, the newsroom and I will be moving back to The Wenatchee World at 14 N. Mission St. It will be during the wildfire season and, perhaps, we will have another reason to wear masks.
There’s also a trip to see and hug out-of-state adult children. It’s been a long time since I’ve worn out my welcome with the boys, and I’m pretty sure I still have the touch.
And then there’s a visit with my mom, to say goodbye.
Mom died in an Arizona care facility during the pandemic, from natural causes. I couldn’t be with her because the place was locked up to protect the people who lived there from COVID-19. It wasn’t unfair. It was just hard. And it was smart. Strong, in charge and practical, even after her mind failed her, Mom would have understood. Heck, she would have enforced the rules.
So, there will be another trip.
I think it will be kind of like my visits with my grandmother, the rock of our family, who died when I was in my 20s. Over the years, I have dropped in at the cemetery where Grandma is buried, sat on the grass and filled her in on all the things that have happened since our last visit.
I gathered my stuff to get ready to go, past the clock and out of the shot clinic that just as full as when I arrived. Back at the car, I found my phone in the cupholder and picked it up to make room for the water bottle. I felt the familiar urge give Mom a call.
I wonder, what will I say?
Maybe I’ll talk to her about the passing of time, how life seems to always move on whether we’re ready or not. Maybe I’ll tell her how much has changed and how much is still the same.
Probably, I'll just talk. I’ll let her know that I got my second shot and that they gave me a sticker. That we’ll be headed back to 14 N. Mission St. sometime soon. That the balsamroot and lupine are blooming on the hills. And about this guy who lost his glasses...