This coming Memorial Day weekend, we will publish online and in The Wenatchee World a list of service members from Chelan and Douglas counties who died while deployed during a war.
The project is the work of reporter Pete O’Cain, a Marine Corps veteran who conceived of the idea, and at the present time includes the names of 201 service members dating to World War I.
“For more than a century, men and women from Chelan and Douglas counties have gone to war,” Pete wrote in the introduction to the project that The World will publish May 29.
“As defined, the holiday honors a broader scope of service members and mourns those who’ve died while serving their county. For feasibility’s sake, this project is of a more narrow scope,” he wrote.
The project, which includes a few articles about individuals, no doubt does not include the names of all who died while deployed during war. There is no single published list that does that.
Pete compiled The World’s list in large part by using the National Archives, the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society’s records and bound editions of The Wenatchee World from the World War I and World War II eras.
We will welcome additions and corrections to what we intend to be an annual Memorial Day remembrance.
The list includes residents of Bridgeport, Cashmere, Chelan, Douglas, East Wenatchee, Entiat, Leahy, Leavenworth, Malaga, Mansfield, Manson, Orondo, Peshastin, Waterville and Wenatchee.
Pete can be reached at ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 664-7152.
Russ Hemphill is the managing editor of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at (509) 665-1161 or hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com