I had been in my office about a half an hour Wednesday morning working on a column about people who had a big impact on our communities during the past year.
Focused on the screen in front of me, I didn’t know about Donald Trump’s mob forcing its way into the U.S. Capitol as Congress worked to certify Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.
But there it was.
A riot on the Capitol steps.
It feels threatening on so many levels, because if a mob can rule at the U.S. Capitol, mobs can rule at state capitols and city halls and school boards and county commissions.
On Wednesday morning — both before and after the mob attacked — my head was filled with thoughts of our neighbors — and the burdens they willingly shoulder — to make our lives better.
That act — public service — is something that I’ve been thinking about for awhile now, in part due to recently attending meetings of the Wenatchee City Council and Chelan County Commission.
The council meeting was recorded and on YouTube and very lightly attended, as are most council and school board meetings here and elsewhere. It’s a fact of life: much of public service is very low-key and doesn’t make the news. Sometimes, however, it is eventful. The commission, as it happened, was listening to comments on proposed short-term rental regulations and more than 400 people were signed on, many waiting for their two minutes to state their position, sometimes passionately.
I wouldn’t have wanted to be in the commissioners’ seats that evening. Even virtually, it was a tough meeting with many convincing arguments being made on multiple sides. Property, money, and neighborhoods were on line.
But both meetings were similar in the obvious attention and respect the people who sat in those elected seats gave to the people and the issues before them. As a journalist, I’ve seen that same attention, respect and commitment over many years in hundreds of people elected to public office.
And elected officials know the decisions they make, the words they speak, affect people and have weight. I’ve heard that burden reflected in the voices of people who serve. And I heard it in the voices and words spoken of the people who sat on the Wenatchee City Council and Chelan County Commission in those two very different meetings.
So, that’s where my head was when the disgrace that was taking place at the U.S. Capitol crashed through. I was struck by the comments of lawmakers after the mob was cleared and order restored. Some sounded shaken by what had just happened, as any reasonable person would.
They sounded very human — very much like the local elected officials that I’ve covered for much of my career might sound.
Make no mistake, there’s a strong connection between what the mob was trying to break in Washington, D.C., and the work being done in the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington:
Structure, order, rule of law.
Rule of law allows good people who may disagree to serve our communities, to challenge our communities, to change our communities.
Mobs forcing their way into offices to stop the work of people elected to public office is no way to govern.
It’s not the right path forward in our Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington, and it isn’t right at the U.S. Capitol.
Russ Hemphill is the managing editor of The Wenatchee World. Contact him at 665-1161 email him at hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com.