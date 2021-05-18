Put yourself in their shoes. This is candidate filing week — put up or shut up time for people deciding whether to run for city council. Or the school board. Or the mosquito district.
There are dozens of seats on public bodies up for election that do the important work of setting policy and overseeing our governments in the Wenatchee Valley and across North Central Washington.
Deciding on whether to run can be nerve-wracking. What do you hope to do? What are your goals? Is all the work, money and meetings that goes into a campaign worth it? If you lose, can you handle that — coming up short in a very public popularity contest?
Worse yet, perhaps, what if you win? Can you handle that?
If you win, you get a title, a seat around a table and more meetings than you ever planned on. Some may start to call you a politician, and not in a good way.
So what will you do?
I hope you do it. The Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington need a real competition of ideas when deciding who to put in charge of governments spending our tax dollars and deciding on hundreds of issues affecting every facet of our lives.
With so much at stake, no elected office should be uncontested.
Filing deadline is Friday. We’re publishing a list of who’s running for elected office in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Your name would add a lot to that list.
You’ll find all you need to know about filing at wwrld.us/chelancandidates for Chelan County and
wwrld.us/douglascandidates for Douglas County.
Russ Hemphill is the managing editor of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at (509) 665-1161 or hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com