The Wenatchee World recently recognized five people who are making a big difference in our community during a remarkably tough year: Dr. Mabel Bodell, Dr. Malcolm Butler, Alma Chacón, Blair McHaney and Thom Nees.
We’re publishing interviews with each over the next five weeks, starting with today’s interview with Dr. Malcolm Butler on page C1. That time period covers one-year anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 in the Wenatchee Valley.
All of the questions were asked during casual video conversations with the five and I invite you to see short video versions of the Q&As with The World Community Impact Award winners here: wwrld.us/Awards.
The videos and Q&As start to explore how five people — two doctors, an educator and community activist, the leader of a church-based social service organization, and a business owner — responded to challenges posed by the pandemic — how they saw a need and took action, all in their own ways.
Thom Nees of Serve Wenatchee Valley, which helped organize what is perhaps the biggest food bank effort the Wenatchee Valley has seen, observes that change doesn’t happen just because you want it happen.
“Hope is also not just a wish,” Nees said. “It’s not enough to simply sit back and wish that things would be different.” Nees says a big part of Serve Wenatchee Valley’s job is offering hope by taking action. And he says hope sparks hope. “That hope becomes contagious,” he says. “Not just because you’ve received it, but because you’ve given it.”
For Dr. Mabel Bodell, the moment came early in the pandemic when she realized so many of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU were Latino and that many Latino patients had gaps of information about COVID-19.
“When you start to talk to the patients admitted to the hospital in the clinic, it was just really incredible the gap in terms of information,” she says. “That’s the reason why we felt that we need to try to reach out to them and try to see if we can bridge some of these gaps that we found.”
Working with community partners like Our Valley Our Future and La Pera Radio, Bodell began a Spanish-language outreach effort to get important information to Latinos so they could make good decisions to protect their health.
Blair McHaney, who owns Worx gyms in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, says prioritizing is an important first step to making a difference. “Somewhere in my business life, I learned to wake up and ask a couple of questions,” McHaney says.
“That is, ‘”What’s most important now? What’s most important now, and then how can I have the greatest impact on that?’”
For McHaney, that would lead to a partnership with the WRAC in what became a statewide effort involving hundreds of gyms making their case that they could safely reopen.
For Alma Chacón, being an advocate for Latinos started early. “I decided at a young age that I wanted to be a teacher,” Chacón says. “I wanted to work with students and help students, so I went into education.”
That drive led to CAFÉ (Community for the Advancement of Family Education) “to help the Spanish-speaking people because we felt they weren’t accessing the resources that they needed.”
CAFÉ has become an important focal point for reaching Latinos during the pandemic to provide information needed to make good health decisions, seeking financial help and vaccination information.
Dr. Malcolm Butler, whose clear and plain language has made him the most trusted voice in the Wenatchee Valley on COVID-19, reminds us that patience and understanding also have important roles.
“My practice as a family physician, pretty much every time I meet with a patient who’s a smoker, I tell him, ‘You know, you really shouldn’t smoke,’ and they go, ‘I know, I know.’ At some level, they know, they believe that smoking is dangerous, and at some other level they don’t believe, don’t care, it’s a horizon that they can’t get to. I’ve seen that same reaction about COVID.”
He added, “Now, the good news of course is the vast, vast majority of people have done fine, but when this disease is bad, it’s very, very bad. Yes, it has been frustrating, but at the same time, I think I can offer some grace. I understand how that works.”