My experience at Eastmont High School taught me how to be an independent adult. I think we can all agree that when we started our freshman year of high school, we were just naive little kids.
We have probably grown up so much more in these last four years than we have in the whole rest of our lives. We learned how to drive. We made new friends. We started new jobs. We practiced sports. We studied tirelessly for tests and most importantly, we made new memories. Somewhere along the way, without even realizing it, we became adults. Now as we move on to the next chapter in our lives, we will carry these experiences and memories with us as a reminder of our time at Eastmont High School. From now on, we will be prepared to face new challenges and to take on whatever life has in store for us as adults.
Sarah Schwarz is the daughter of Bryan and Michelle Schwarz. Sarah will complete her prerequisites at Wenatchee Valley College in the fall and plans to enter the engineering program at Washington State University.