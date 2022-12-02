The Community Impact Awards honor those who make our communities better with their work, leadership, courage and contributions. In the first quarter of 2023, The Wenatchee World will announce the people whose contributions this past year deserve community-wide recognition. Winners are featured in the 2023 Progress Edition magazine and celebrated at a community event.
We started this recognition event at a time when communities around the world were struggling to cope with the pandemic’s huge disruption to their lives and livelihood. It felt right to honor real people making a difference in our communities. The first two years, our experience going through the nominated candidates and then interviewing the honoree first two years confirmed that feeling.
Here are the categories and honorees listed from 2021 and 2022:
Progress Award
A person who moved their NCW community forward.
2021 honoree: Thom Nees
2022 honoree: Randy Lewis
Community Connection Award
A person who brought people together.
2021 honoree: Alma Chacon
2022 honoree: Norma Gallegos
Local Hero Award
A person who demonstrated courage to help out in a local crisis.
2021 honoree: Dr. Mabel Bodell
2022 honoree: NCW Health Care Workers
Public Life and Leadership Award
A public official who demonstrated exceptional leadership serving their community.
2021 honoree: Dr. Malcolm Butler
2022 honoree: Garn Christensen
Business Impact Award
A business person who demonstrated leadership that makes the community better.
2021 honoree: Blair McHaney
2022 honoree: Jenny Rojanasthien
Send us your nominations by Dec. 20 and include the person’s name and a statement on why they should be honored. The nomination form is available at wwrld.us/The2023ImpactAwards.
