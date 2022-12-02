The Community Impact Awards honor those who make our communities better with their work, leadership, courage and contributions. In the first quarter of 2023, The Wenatchee World will announce the people whose contributions this past year deserve community-wide recognition. Winners are featured in the 2023 Progress Edition magazine and celebrated at a community event.

We started this recognition event at a time when communities around the world were struggling to cope with the pandemic’s huge disruption to their lives and livelihood. It felt right to honor real people making a difference in our communities. The first two years, our experience going through the nominated candidates and then interviewing the honoree first two years confirmed that feeling.