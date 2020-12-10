We head into the final weeks of the year with many people ready to slam the door on 2020, more than ready to move on.
But, the thing about great challenges is that great people rise to meet them. For every day that the pandemic lockdown kept people from moving their lives forward, there were frontline healthcare workers protecting, and sometimes saving, lives in our communities.
Our community came together in many ways.
Town Toyota Center became a staging and distribution point for those in need. Pallets of food filled the center floor while staffers and volunteers worked to prepare it. Businesses and restaurants stepped up to prepare and provide food for kids or entire families in need. Some organizations pivoted and provided needed supplies to frontline workers.
And toward the end of the summer, wildfires created more challenges for communities that were already struggling through the pandemic. Small grassroots organizations as well as local companies stepped up and provided relief.
We’re going to celebrate those people and moments.
Last year The Wenatchee World produced our first annual “Progress Edition.” This keepsake edition included 52 pages profiling the people that make the Wenatchee Valley special. You responded with compliments and positive feedback.
This coming February we will celebrate North Central Washington’s resilience in pictures and words in our Progress Edition 2021.
And, we are excited to announce awards for five people who had a positive impact on their community. The Impact Awards will be held virtually in February when the Progress Edition is published:
NCW Community Impact Awards will honor people who made an impact in 2020 in these categories:
Progress Award: A person who moved their NCW community forward
Community Connection Award: A person who brought people together
Local Hero Award: A person who demonstrated courage to help out in a local crisis.
Public Life & Leadership Award: A public official who demonstrated exceptional leadership serving their community
Business Impact Award: A business person who demonstrated leadership that makes the community better
We’re looking forward to looking back on 2020 and telling these great stories.