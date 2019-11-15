The Wenatchee Valley is full of great stories and it is The Wenatchee World’s privilege to be able to bring them to you.
Our reporting brings context and meaning to the people, places and events in Wenatchee. This can range from stories about housing challenges to reporting on city council or school board meetings. It can be breaking news of a flood or fire and then the stories we tell about how our neighbors’ lives have been impacted – how your life might be impacted.
And, every week in The World you will also find interesting stories and good news about people who are taking action to make Wenatchee a better place. Sometimes it’s important to bring these stories out and put them all together. There is power in collecting and sharing this good news. And so this February, The World will publish a special keepsake Progress Edition highlighting great people, places and things about Wenatchee.
We are writing features on interesting local people, places and events that help connect us and keep Wenatchee moving forward. Recent events like the annual Make a Difference Day community project provide lots of story ideas.
You probably have some ideas too, and I would like you to share them with me. If you have a story idea or would like to support our “love letter” to Wenatchee, please let me know. You can email me flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com. Please type Progress 2020 in the subject line.
Sean Flaherty is the general manager of The Wenatchee World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com or call 664-7136.