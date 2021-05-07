I enjoy driving. I like driving everything from small cars to full-size pickups. But I have real mixed feelings about the recent proliferation of roundabouts.
The number of roundabouts in our state continues to grow. It’s become an accepted way to deal with traffic challenges and keep vehicles moving at a relatively low cost to construct and maintain.
News of the $5 million multi-lane roundabout coming to the intersection of Easy Street and Highway 2/97 has me wondering all about the increasing use of roundabouts to manage traffic flow in our area.
There are roundabouts that make sense to me, like the new one near Costco and the auto dealers on 3rd Street Southeast in East Wenatchee. It allows vehicles to move somewhat naturally through what used to be a challenging intersection.
A few blocks away is one of the least functional roundabouts I have to navigate. It is on Highline Drive outside an entrance to Safeway between Grant and 1st Street Southeast. The roundabout is barely noticeable and so cars on Highline Drive rarely slow down in the north-south direction. Because it was installed at the entrance to the Safeway parking lot, it often feels out of balance with moving traffic. Entering a main road like Highline Drive from the Safeway driveway would require most drivers to expect to stop and then yield. Instead, there is an unnatural rhythm to entering and exiting this circle.
I don’t like the six new small roundabouts on First Street in Wenatchee between North Chelan Avenue and North Miller Street. These are intended to slow traffic down to make the road more safe and accessible for bicyclists. That should be my hint to not travel that road anymore. Circular curbs dropped into the middle of each cross street intersection create impediments and allow equal access rights entering the circle, though the east-west route of First Street has always been the dominant route for cars, trucks or bikes. They can be carefully navigated, but they are not easy and offer very little room for larger vehicles or pickups.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cites a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showing that roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 75% at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used for traffic control. Overall, collisions were reduced 37%. I can see the argument that they reduce the injuries and expenses of traffic collisions due to slower speeds, but I cannot believe that a multi-lane roundabout would result in fewer accidents.
Living and driving in the Tri-Cities gave me an education in dealing with roundabouts. While I commuted into Kennewick for five years, it was known as the city with the most roundabouts in Washington. Kennewick had over 20 roundabouts including one multi-lane roundabout that was nearly a figure 8 connecting a merge between a main street and two highways.
My personal experience suggests that not every fender bender of these slower speed accidents gets reported to the WSDOT.
On the west side of the state, there is a three-lane interchange roundabout off an exit from Highway 16 into a Gig Harbor development. This crazy three-lane multiple in-and-out route funnels you into a roundabout where you must pick the correct lane out of three choices as you determine when to accelerate into the circle. It is built so that most drivers must continue to change or cross lanes of moving traffic in the circle if they are going to eventually exit the roundabout.
Roundabouts are a reasonable solution to many traffic challenges. They are about traffic flow and that has appeal to engineers. They are cheaper than overpasses, underpasses, circular on-and-off ramps and easier to maintain than traffic-signaled intersections.
The problem is us — the human operators of vehicles. We still drive our own cars. Not every driver has the confidence and assertiveness to make these engineered traffic solutions flow correctly. And when those drivers don’t, they stop, they get honked at until they get car-bullied into the intersection.
The $5 million chip that the state wants to play on the Easy Street intersection would have better odds of success if it were played on a real game of roulette. It is hard to see how that investment in a roundabout will improve traffic flow.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at (509) 664-7136 or flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com