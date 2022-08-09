Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When Native American women and girls disappear, they do so three times — in life, in the media and in data. That sad reality, chronicled by the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute and others in recent years, deserves far more attention in our region and state. A new Washington task force is off to a promising start.

In its first report the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force recommends 10 steps that Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature should take to help bring an end to generations of inattention and mistreatment by law enforcement and the criminal justice system.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?