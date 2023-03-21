There are 4,418 school buildings in Washington, and half of them are more than 50 years old. Among these relics – some of which date from the early 20th century – nearly 1,000 have never reported any modern update.

In some, leaky roofs have teachers pulling tarps over their computer equipment to shield it from rain dripping from the ceiling. In others, kids are wearing coats in their classrooms because the boilers don’t work. A story in last weekend’s Seattle Times profiled Wahkiakum High School, where chemistry experiments must be held outside because the science lab has faulty ventilation.



