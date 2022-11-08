Competitive marketplaces are good for consumers and workers. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is making sure Washington's grocery stores remain competitive.

Last week, Ferguson won a nationwide temporary restraining order against Albertsons, preventing the company from issuing $4 billion worth of dividends to its shareholders. Normally, if a company wants to pay stock dividends, that's not the state's business. When the company is in the midst of trying to merge with its biggest competitor, however, it very much is Washingtonians' business.



