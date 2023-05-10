The arts play a significant role in the culture of the Pacific Northwest and ArtsFund has been a major supporter of creative minds, helping them to share their works with Washingtonians.

For more than 50 years, ArtsFund has awarded grants to more than 650 arts and cultural organizations, totaling nearly $100 million.



