Recent news images of East Coast cities are a troubling reminder of the spoilers out-of-control wildfires can be to our region's beautiful summers.

The smoke plaguing the East Coast is coming from Canadian wildfires, but Washington's wildfire season also is already underway. Yakima County crews last week tackled a 645-acre blaze near the Old Naches highway.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.