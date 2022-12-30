A King County Auditor’s report on programs that offer alternatives to jail for people who have run afoul of the law highlights a fractured system without accountability. There is no way to tell if officials’ promises are truly being kept.

What’s worse, the Auditor’s Office determined the buck passing is found across departments and agencies, with little urgency to do better.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?