A King County Auditor’s report on programs that offer alternatives to jail for people who have run afoul of the law highlights a fractured system without accountability. There is no way to tell if officials’ promises are truly being kept.
What’s worse, the Auditor’s Office determined the buck passing is found across departments and agencies, with little urgency to do better.
In the public safety debate, police accountability and staffing have taken center stage. But just as important are programs designed to resolve longstanding problems with detention, such as recidivism and racial disparities.
Public officials ought to work across jurisdictional boundaries to ensure actions follow rhetoric.
In the Dec. 13 report, the County Auditor examined 12 programs that divert people from jail or provide an alternative to incarceration. The intent is to reduce the numbers of people in detention and address causes of criminal behavior.
Overall, King County budgets more than $26 million for these programs.
The average daily population in King County jails stood at 1,900 in January 2020. Booking restrictions during the pandemic dropped it to just below 1,300. It is now about 1,500. In documents provided to the editorial board under a public-records request, Seattle Police Department officials reported that the pandemic booking restrictions “impacted SPD’s ability to keep the community safe ...”
The criminal legal system has overlapping responsibilities. The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention is under the King County Executive. The King County Prosecuting Attorney is separately elected. Same with judges in superior and district court. All of them touch diversion and alternative sentencing programs.
The audit determined that some programs are evaluated, but others — including one that has been going for 20 years — are left pretty much alone.
“This means the County lacks information on whether all programs are working as intended or if improvements could better serve people and meet county goals,” the report stated.
This is not a new issue, according to the auditor.
“In 2002, the County Council and the County Executive at the time emphasized the key role incarceration alternative programs have in reducing jail populations and recidivism,” the report stated. “However, county leaders have not articulated how incarceration alternative programs contribute to county goals or how leaders intend to include incarceration alternative programs in their actions to meet those goals.”
The county needs to monitor and evaluate each jail alternative and diversion program. Players across the criminal legal system must communicate more effectively, even taking into account that separate branches of government, district and superior court should get directly involved. After all, judges determine who enters many of these programs.
Public safety cannot function properly without effective alternatives to detention. It’s past time these programs receive attention and monitoring with an urgency commensurate with their community importance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The article in the Dec. 24th edition about the record low temperature for December 21 of -6 at Wenatchee needs some clarification. This was recorded at Pangborn Field and the temperature record at Pangborn Field goes back to 1959. The record low temperature at the Tree Fruit Research Center …
From the beginning... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal... absolutely won…
As I recently biked the Loop, I noticed again how we continue the sprawl up our pristine sage hills with new roads being cut accommodating even higher mini-mansions. I applaud and support the efforts to purchase and save our precious valley features. However, these efforts can only do so muc…
The World's lead story (Thursday, 15 December) about the warehouse fire left out an important fact, reported by NCW Life: the building was being used as a marijuana grow facility. Might that not be somewhat pertinent to the story? The dangerous smoke the community was subjected to from the f…