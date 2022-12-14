When puzzling over the persistent gap in performance between students of color and white children, research consistently shows that the identity of the teacher at the head of the class matters.

Specifically, children of color do better when they are taught by educators who look like them. Yet, while nearly half of all Washington students are Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American, 87% of teachers are white.



