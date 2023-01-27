At the most basic level, good public policy aims at helping communities thrive. By definition, that means working toward less suffering, less misery.

So it’s not surprising that among more than 1,000 bills proposed during this legislative session, one that has attracted rapid sponsorship from 30 lawmakers targets a little-recognized source of considerable pain. No, it’s not complicated legislation around housing people at risk of homelessness, or figuring out the best way to educate kids. House Bill 1424 focuses on thwarting puppy mills.