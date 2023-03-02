College should be a time of growth and exploration; a time for older teens to move into adulthood.

But for too many students and their families, this time ends in sadness and stolen dreams because of hazing within fraternities and sororities, and universities that do too little to change the culture that enables it.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?