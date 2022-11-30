The launching of a new state agency tasked with investigating deadly force used by law enforcement agencies is months past due. The Office of Independent Investigations was to open in July. But delays in hiring and other logistical hiccups has prevented that from happening.

This delay should not discourage those who have been waiting for years for such a tool to help bring justice for the families of those who have been killed by police officers.



