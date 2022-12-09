The Environmental Protection Agency might finally drive a stake through the heart of the Pebble Mine proposed for land on Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Let’s hope it succeeds. We’ve been here before, but every time the mine appears doomed, it rises like the undead monster that it is.

The owners and investors behind the Pebble Mine want to dig up copper, gold and molybdenum. It would, no doubt, make them wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice.



