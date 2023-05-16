It's rare when the country is faced with a serious problem and there is bipartisan support in Congress to fix it. But such is the case with railroad safety.

The Railway Safety Act was spurred by the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride and ethylene glycol, into a ditch that feeds a stream leading to the Ohio River. The small community's resources were overtaxed as it dealt with the spill. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.



