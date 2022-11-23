When Allen Shoup came to Washington four decades ago, the state’s wineries were few in number and small in scale.

By the time of Shoup’s death on Nov. 7 at age 79, Washington wines were well-regarded worldwide and the state had become second only to California as the nation’s largest wine producer. Much credit for both the quantity and quality of Washington wines can be laid at Shoup’s doorstep.



