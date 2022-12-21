Not many folks outside of Department of Energy circles, especially from Western Washington, know the name of Mike Lawrence, who died earlier this month after an illness. But the brave vision and actions of the former federal official well served the state and the community near the Hanford nuclear reservation in southeastern Washington.

In the late 1980s, Lawrence, DOE's Hanford site manager from 1984-90, and Chris Gregoire, then the state's ecology director, negotiated a landmark plan to clean up nearly 50 years of nuclear defense waste production. It was a mess, contaminated nuclear plants, other facilities and a hodgepodge of large and small radioactive detritus. Miles and miles of it. A big job. And they didn't even know much about the leaking waste storage tanks back then.



