Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson is quick to take credit for the millions of dollars his office has racked up over the 10 years he’s been in office by way of lawsuits against corporations in the name of justice for Washingtonians. So he should equally shoulder the blame when his office wastes taxpayers’ dollars.

Such is the case with a lawsuit filed in King County on behalf of a woman with developmental disabilities. The lawsuit claims the state Department of Social and Health Services and a home care agency did not provide her with adequate care. Ferguson’s office represents DSHS in the case.