From its inception, the WA Cares long-term health care insurance proposal was flawed.

The Long-Term Services and Support Act imposes a 0.58% payroll tax on employees in Washington – which amounts to $290 per year for someone making $50,000 annually. It was intended to help Washingtonians pay for their long-term health needs.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?