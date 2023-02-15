Washington’s 16 charter schools educate a fraction of the state’s K-12 students — just 4,800 kids compared with more than 1 million in traditional public schools. State law marginalizes them further, treating charter school students as second-class learners, entitled to significantly less funding.

That’s because the state Supreme Court effectively barred charter schools from accessing local levies, which can add as much as $3,000 extra per student to the state’s basic education allotment.



