Five years ago, Gov. Jay Inslee and a group of state lawmakers stood in front of Western State Hospital in Lakewood and presented an “aggressive ... but doable” plan to transform the state’s mental health system by 2023. They haven’t delivered, as a new lawsuit by 22 counties and the state association of counties painfully — and shamefully — reminds Washingtonians.

The counties, which include King and other Puget Sound counties, are suing the Washington Department of Social and Health Services for failure to provide adequate mental health services to people who were initially jailed on criminal charges but found incompetent to stand trial.