On the heels of state lawmakers inventing a fantastical new reinterpretation of the Washington Constitution to avoid complying with the Public Records Act, some senators and representatives want to double down on secrecy. They've introduced companion bills that would erect new barriers against the public's right to know.

According to supporters, the bills (House Bill 1597 and Senate Bill 5571) would merely cut down on frivolous public records requests. As if there is such a thing! Public records belong to the public, and Washingtonians have a right to see them.



