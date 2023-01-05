In a mad rush before the end of the year, Congress finally passed an omnibus federal spending bill. Washington's congressional delegation made sure that important projects around the Puget Sound will receive a federal financial boost, to the tune of $44 million.

More than a quarter of that money will fund health care and child development. There's $5 million for the Seattle Children's Federal Way Clinic Mental and Behavioral Health Facility to expand, $1 million to expand health services for Cowlitz Tribal Health and $5.5 million for an electrical substation that will serve Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and Tacoma General.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.