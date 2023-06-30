The Washington Supreme Court's rejection of a challenge to the state's Voting Rights Act of 2018 should send a loud message to counties and cities across the state: compliance with the act is non-negotiable.

The court recently rejected a lawsuit involving Franklin County and its use of an at-large voting system to elect its county commissioners. Franklin County hasn't elected a Latino candidate to its three-member board of commissioners in 20 years, despite 34% of eligible voters and 52% of the county's total population being Latino.



