The firing of the director of Washington’s Office of Equity should be of concern to all who truly want to make the state a leader in equity in government.

In explaining Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to fire Karen A. Johnson as the agency’s director, his spokesperson cited “a lack of stability in agency operations and the work environment, including high vacancy rates, high employee turnover and budgetary concerns” for a small cabinet agency.



