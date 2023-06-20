I have received considerable correspondence in recent weeks concerning the upcoming implementation of the “Washington Cares Fund.” This 2019 law created a trust to implement a new statewide long-term care program following the approval of House Bill 1087. Many of us who voted against the bill argued at the time that it was flawed and would lead to a multitude of problems. Due to many implementation issues and public frustration, Governor Inslee in 2021 temporarily ordered the state Employment Security Department not to collect tax premiums for the program, which effectively paused its implementation. The Legislature in 2022 officially delayed the program.

Delayed program to take effect