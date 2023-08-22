As your state senator, it is very helpful for me to hear directly from you, but I know it can be difficult to come to Olympia. That is why I created an annual 12th District “listening tour” after my first election to the Senate seven years ago. These listening tours have helped me hear directly from constituents on issues important to communities. These annual discussions in the fall help prepare me for the legislative sessions in the winter.
7th annual listening tour: September 5-8
This year’s 12th District listening tour will be split between the traditional areas of the 12th District and the new areas of the district resulting from last year’s statewide redistricting. The first portion of the tour will take place on Tuesday, September 5th for Chelan County and Douglas County residents. The remaining tour will take place in the King and Snohomish county portions of the district. Past listening tours have taken me throughout the 12th District and helped connect me with issues important to all communities, such as Leavenworth, Cashmere, Quincy, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Pateros, Twisp, Chelan, Grand Coulee, Bridgeport, Waterville, Rock Island, Mansfield, and Mazama. Many of these areas are no longer within the 12th District boundaries, which is why this year’s stops include the recently added communities of the district.
New legislative district boundaries in effect
With last year’s redistricting changes, the 12th District has added many communities. The new 12th District boundaries now include most of East Wenatchee, all of Chelan County, and portions of Snohomish County (Index to Monroe) and King County (North Bend to Duvall). Approximately half of the population of the new areas include the cities of North Bend, Carnation, Sultan, and Monroe with the other half of the new area located in unincorporated King and Snohomish counties. A new feature of the new 12th District is the Cascade Mountains, including Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass. I have worked hard throughout the year to outreach to all communities in the district and will continue my efforts by dedicating a good portion of this year’s listening tour to westside communities.
Meet with me in-person or by video conference
While I am looking forward to in-person meetings, group meetings can still take place by Zoom or as traditional conference calls. My office will schedule the meetings approximately 30 minutes apart to accommodate as many groups as possible. If you are interested in an appointment, either in-person or via Zoom, please contact me at senatorbradhawkins.org or 360-988-3674.
Listening tour ideas successful in the Legislature
Many ideas shared during past listening tours have turned into successful legislative action. As examples, a suggestion by Leavenworth officials to dispose of brush and yard clippings resulted in a bill that became law in 2018. A funding request related to the Saddle Rock trail in Wenatchee became reality when it was included in the state capital budget two years ago along with a road paving project to a popular fishing location in Okanogan County. A biochar demonstration project in the Methow Valley to reduce wildfire risk was also funded, as well as significant improvements to the city of Wenatchee’s Community Center utilized by Pinnacles Prep School. Funding for the new Wenatchee Valley YMCA was also recently secured in the capital budget. All were ideas first discussed with constituents during past listening tours. Besides legislative ideas, I also collect helpful comments that prepare me to make better decisions to represent you in Olympia.
Please schedule your meeting with me
I hope you will consider participating in this year’s listening tour. Please remember that these meetings are all prescheduled. If you are interested in an appointment, please contact my office through my website at senatorbradhawkins.org or 360-988-3674. Whether you are able to participate in the upcoming listening tour or not, please know that my position exists to serve you. Please feel free to reach out to me and my office anytime.
Brad Hawkins serves as State Senator for the 12th Legislative District.
