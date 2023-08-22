As your state senator, it is very helpful for me to hear directly from you, but I know it can be difficult to come to Olympia. That is why I created an annual 12th District “listening tour” after my first election to the Senate seven years ago. These listening tours have helped me hear directly from constituents on issues important to communities. These annual discussions in the fall help prepare me for the legislative sessions in the winter.

7th annual listening tour: September 5-8



