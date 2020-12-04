The final days of the 2020 legislative session last March presented some real challenges. The Legislature worked diligently to wrap up its session as some of the first cases of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed in our state. Lawmakers approved all three state budgets (operating, transportation, and capital) along with a $200 million COVID-19 response bill. In those final session days and in the days that would soon follow, the governor began issuing his statewide executive orders. One of the earliest included a statewide closure of schools.
At that time, most of us never would have anticipated the full scope of challenges the COVID pandemic would bring to our country and others. Since the end of the 2020 legislative session, we have suffered significant economic impacts and loss of life and also received various local, state, and federal assistance. Many thanks to our first responders, teachers, health care providers, and others who have stepped up during these difficult months to continue providing us important services. When the legislative session ended last March, I certainly did not anticipate a nearly year-long pandemic.
For so many of us, our lives have been turned upside down by this virus. Our region has sadly suffered many unfortunate deaths along with impacts to businesses, schools, and families. This long-lasting pandemic has also created unprecedented circumstances for the state Legislature. For the first time ever, the upcoming 105-day session — set to begin on January 11 — will be conducted almost entirely online. In recent years, the Senate implemented limited remote testimony for committee hearings. In the upcoming session, remote testimony will likely be the only form of testimony received.
Zoom calls are now commonly used by businesses and organizations. This type of technology — as well as traditional phone calls — will become the new normal for constituent meetings and caucus gatherings. The bigger challenge will be facilitating House and Senate floor debates and navigating the fast-paced nature of floor amendments and contentious discussions. It’s likely that fewer bills will advance this session because of expected slowdowns in legislative activity. However, fewer bills is probably good news. As our state has grown in population and complexity, it is very challenging to process through and fully understand every aspect of legislation in such high volume and limited number of days. A more manageable collection of bills may help ensure better final products in what does become law.
In addition to the ongoing challenges with COVID response, balancing the state operating budget could be a challenge. As a result of past increased spending and reduced revenue, state economists are forecasting a projected budget deficit of nearly $3 billion. This deficit is much less than what was previously expected, but it could grow larger if the state economy is impacted again by recent COVID restrictions. While the current projected deficit is certainly bad news, the $3 billion figure is actually based on a four-year budget projection, impacting a four-year budget equivalent of over $100 billion. By utilizing the state’s $2 billion Budget Stabilization Account — often referred to as the “Rainy Day Fund” – and making some measured and modest reductions in programs, I believe lawmakers can achieve a balanced budget without tax increases. Others may use the revenue losses from the pandemic to justify increased revenues.
Legislators will probably authorize the use of the Budget Stabilization Account with little disagreement. The big divide will be over whether to choose budget reductions or new taxes to make up the remaining difference. Whether Governor Inslee will be the one to sign our final budget is another issue as well. If he is indeed selected for a position in the Biden administration, then the governor’s duties will temporarily fall to newly elected Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck. This is, of course, until a new governor is elected — likely in November 2021 — in what could very well be a battle royale of officials seeking to fill the remaining three years of Governor Inslee’s term.
The 2021 legislative session will certainly prove interesting and challenging. I look forward to joining my seatmates, Reps. Steele and Goehner, to advocate on your behalf. If you have questions or comments about state government or the legislative session, please contact me anytime. I am truly honored to serve as your state senator.
