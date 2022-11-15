Sen Hawkins.jpg

Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-12

 Submitted photo

The Washington State Redistricting Commission’s new boundaries for our state’s 49 legislative districts, a process completed every 10 years, will bring many new dynamics to Olympia. One of the more significant changes – due to greater growth in western Washington than eastern Washington – involves the 12th Legislative District, which now reaches over the Cascade Mountains.

Specifically, the new boundary for the 12th District includes East Wenatchee, Chelan County, and portions of Snohomish County (Index to Monroe) and King County (North Bend to Duvall). Of similar importance for North Central Washington are the adjustments to the 7th District, which now includes most of Douglas County and reaches into many unincorporated areas near East Wenatchee.



