Washington state supports over 1.1 million students in its public schools by providing funding to each school district based on enrollment. Our state Constitution designates education as our paramount duty—in other words, our top priority.

When it comes to the full funding of basic education in our state, we’ve seen many disagreements. A decades-long debate in the 1980s and 1990s eventually resulted in a major lawsuit, known as the McCleary case. As you may recall, the State Supreme Court issued its McCleary decision in 2012, bringing significant changes to Washington state school funding.