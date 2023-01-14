The 2023 legislative session began on January 9th. This session takes place following elections within the new legislative district boundaries and will include development of the three state budgets (operating, transportation, and capital) for the 2023-2025 biennium.

The session is scheduled for 105 days. It is a longer session considering the budget development required, and many questions will likely arise.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?