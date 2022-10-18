Many areas in our region and throughout the state have been experiencing affordable housing challenges. Some communities in Chelan County, such as Leavenworth and Chelan, have seen home prices more than triple since 2012. This is a massive challenge because stable housing is fundamental to successful careers, communities, and families.

Our state has a number of programs focused on homelessness and very low-income housing, some of which have only been marginally successful. While our local communities have seen an unfortunate uptick in homelessness in recent years, most state programs do not address the bulk of our challenges because our region mostly struggles with “workforce” housing issues.

hawkins.jpg

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-East Wenatchee, 12th District


