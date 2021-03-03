The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) is grateful to our community for acting swiftly, and effectively to combat the spread of COVID-19. The partnerships built between business, the non-profit sector, the medical community, and public health officials is key to our success, and to our future.
The WVCC is deeply concerned that the governor’s current re-opening plan does not provide any predictability for employers to plan and puts at risk more than a decade of progress in our region. Chelan and Douglas counties’ economies were severely impacted by being in a Modified Phase 1 opening until nearly mid- October of last year. Many businesses were again closed in early November. Today, we find ourselves at a critical tipping point.
Over the last decade, Chelan and Douglas counties added 6,709 jobs. In 2020 however, we lost 3,000 jobs in 10 months. Our region lost nearly half of the jobs it took our community 10 years to create, and we risk those jobs being lost permanently if employers cannot plan and operate at a sustainably profitable level.
The WVCC urges the legislature and the governor to focus on the following priorities to set us on the path to recovery:
1. Renew efforts to collaboratively develop a business re-opening plan that brings stability and predictability for all employers. Employers have proven they can protect employees, customers, and vendors against the spread of COVID-19. We urge the governor and legislature to work together to fashion a comprehensive plan to safely reopen all businesses at 50% operating capacity, or greater. Now is the time to undertake this effort; vaccinations are accelerating, infections are declining, favorable weather conditions are ahead.
2. Collaboratively develop a statewide school re-opening plan that gets all schools across the state open for full-time in-person learning. We cannot begin the work of recovery without our students back in school. Parents need to know their children’s emotional, physical, and educational needs are being met to fully re-engage in the workplace. A generation of learners is being left behind and it is our responsibility to work together to get them back into the classroom for full-time instruction.
3. Build on the early momentum in the legislature to assist communities and employers. The WVCC applauds the swift action by the legislature to pass relief from rising unemployment insurance taxes, to appropriate $2.2 billion of federal funds to assist businesses and enhance public health response, and to target tax relief to impacted businesses. We urge additional action to ensure employers are not saddled with years of rising unemployment insurance taxes and to safely reopen businesses at a capacity that allows them to operate sustainably. We call upon the state to continue to move us forward in the vaccination phase plan efficiently, and request the inoculation of all critical workers (teachers, agricultural workers, front line public utilities workers, grocery store employees and any other front facing critical staff) be given greater priority.
4. Refrain from imposing barriers to restoring and maintaining jobs. The WVCC calls for restraint on enacting legislation that adds legal or cost burdens on employers to hire or retain employees. There are several bills pending that increase the costs of hiring employees and expose employers to new legal risks. We urge the Legislature to examine these proposals against the overarching goal of restoring jobs lost during the pandemic. With state revenue collections continuing to exceed projections, the legislature should refrain from imposing new, or increased taxes or fees that would put additional barriers for employers to bring back employees and begin the path to recovery.
Heroic efforts have been made to protect our community’s most medically vulnerable populations from COVID-19. We are now asking our community and our state to help save the livelihoods of our families, friends, and neighbors. Please continue to keep it local — shop local, eat local, play local. These 3,000 people are depending on you to save their livelihoods.
Shiloh Burgess is executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. The chamber represents over 670 businesses and non-profits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WVCC has become a regional resource for all businesses and non-profits.