Vacation rentals have peacefully coexisted for about 30 years in Chelan County, including some properties that were built specifically to be vacation rentals, which were signed off and approved by the county on numerous occasions. Taxes on vacation rentals have been collected for years by the state Department of Revenue. In a recent record request, I found numerous back-and-forth emails from our commissioners where they’ve clearly stated: “Vacation Rentals are not illegal.”
The backlash against vacation rentals began slowly on social media. There was no mention of a problem until 2018-2019, when the topic started catching fire. The backlash, however, is in no way commensurate with the number of recorded complaints about vacation rentals.
In fact, there have been very few vacation rentals complaints, and most have been directed at just a few of the homes. Due to the growing social media backlash, the county commission began receiving numerous complaints from a vocal minority.
What the commissioners appear not to realize is that in seeking to eliminate most vacation rentals in Chelan County, they may damage the ecosystem of our significantly tourism-based economy, potentially killing hundreds of jobs and harming businesses and families alike.
They will not only hurt vacation rentals owners like me, but also people who work service, maintenance and construction jobs in our towns. And there are people who have built their whole lives and entire retirement plan around their vacation rentals. This vendetta against vacation rentals will affect real estate agents, property managers, cleaners, builders, landscapers, spa maintenance, and others.
It will impact many more people indirectly by dramatically limiting how many people are able to come to visit our towns and spend money here.
The commissioners suggest that ending the vacation rentals industry is not going to have an economic impact, but in simple numbers, vacation rentals add millions to the property tax base, hotel/motel tax, and discretionary spending in the area. Since most vacation rental owners don’t live here, they take very little from the system, while they add all the above.
Regarding home values: I believe it was in 2017 when I mentioned to a member of Residents United for Neighbors of Chelan County (RUN) that his house could possibly decline in value by some 30%to 40% if vacation rentals were put out of business and if there was a huge and sudden influx of homes on the market.
However, this was before COVID-19, telecommuting, and the sudden interest of people from Western Washington wanting to move out here.
Even in the middle of a pandemic, we have little housing inventory, and home prices are rising — not declining. It’s because there are millions of interested buyers on the other side of the mountain wanting to move to, say, Leavenworth, a town that, at any given time has about 30 listings on the market, with only 10% of them being considered affordable.
To solve our housing crisis, we need affordable housing, small modern home communities, and subsidized apartments. With all that said and a $2 million budget shortfall, do the commissioners want to create a housing crash and therefore a worsening budget crisis?
In the most recent election, the county spoke when voting in a pro-vacation rental commissioner, Tiffany Gering.
Gering was elected to have an impact on the vacation rentals debate. We need not jam through codes immediately only to find the county in the middle of endless lawsuits.
As a democracy, we should create codes and laws based on what the majority of the public wants. We shouldn’t create “edicts” that destroy livelihoods. The commissioners must be experiencing fatigue in dealing with this issue and feel pressured by an active and possibly well-financed vocal minority.
I do hope that before drastic measures are taken to limit or sunset vacation rentals that the commission at least tries to enforce current nuisance codes and other existing rules and regulations, and moves forward with a time frame that gives individual, problem-making vacation rentals a chance to course-correct.
Washington state has strong property right laws. It’s inconceivable to me that in a county that supports free enterprise that we would see something like this happening.
Some type of vacation rental regulation may be in order, but only that which works for the economy and its people. When smog became bad in the seventies, we didn’t just get rid of cars, trucks and planes. We found a way to regulate vehicles’ emissions.
For vacation rentals, we need intelligent regulation that isn’t short-sighted, that will preserve the economy that supports our communities, as well as the lives of so many people.
As I conclude I would like to thank the following people for their fight, tenacity and their support. The 273 members of The Independent Home Sharing Operators of Chelan County. The 374 members of The Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County, the 18,051 people who voted Pro Vacation Rental Commissioner Tiffany Gering into office and the 1,800-plus super hard-working vacation rental owners of Chelan County who’ve created hundreds and hundreds of jobs for the people of this county.
Kelly Kortman is president of Icicle Properties, LLC.