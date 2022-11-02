The violent attack on the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with an alleged threat to kidnap the third most powerful elected official in America, is absolutely the result of escalating violent rhetoric by Republican politicians. They will deny it, but the cause-and-effect evidence is simply too abundant to ignore. Republican leaders are openly inspiring political violence, apparently out of fear that democracy isn't working for them.

Some, including Donald Trump Jr., are treating the hammer attack on Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, as something to joke about. Others, in an apparent bid to "own the libs," refuse to tamp down the violent rhetoric even when they know it serves as an open invitation for their more radical followers to take the next step.



©2022 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?