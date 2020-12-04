Today, I went to the church-sponsored craft bazaar to specifically meet a fiber vendor for fluff to spin. At the bazaar, there were several crocheters, a woodworker and two fiber booths. Felt like a mini fiber festival. Pretty cool, especially right now.
Normally, I am very frugal. My attitude toward purchasing completed craft projects has leaned toward: "I can make that," and then I start deconstructing the article's pattern or technique in my head. (That, as a rule, the article in question never gets made in the future is not a consideration.)
Today was different. I looked past the item to really see the maker. It wasn't hard to spend a few dollars whether it was a perfect object or not because my money went directly to the person standing in front of me.
So, here's what I bought.
Every winter, I am always looking for fingerless gloves to wear at work. A woman had several dozen crocheted ones on the table. I bought the variegated purple pair. While I don't usually wear purple, they were pretty. I ignored my inner voice is screaming, "They are acrylic yarn, don't buy them."
Doesn't matter.
How often do I impulsively grab gloves at the Dollar Store and chop the finger tips off to wear at work because the drafty building chills my hands at the keyboard? For a few extra dollars, I bought a quality, handmade item that is created locally.
Another crocheter specialized in wash clothes and scrubby pads. I could not pass up a pot scrubbie. A practical item I will most definitely use.
The first fiber vendor had assorted spinning tools and buttons made by a local woodworker whose booth was in another room. This was an interesting arrangement. They really only had his items for sale with some other knitting tools. They probably sold out of handspun yarn the day before.
There really wasn't anything I needed here, but I bought an unusual button. As I pondered what to do with it, as it was over-sized 1.5 inch diameter, it occurred to me it could be a clasp for a handwoven cloak. A focal point to the cloak I didn't realize until that moment I am going to weave.
My next stop was the woodworker. Here, he showcased his talents with turned woodwork and boxes with multiple drawers. He had a wide assortment of toys that any nostalgic parent or grandparent could give children for Christmas knowing it will endure through the years. What he didn't display were any spinning tools or buttons — he wasn't competing with a fellow vendor.
Before I left, I commissioned a yarn bowl. Nice to support a fellow crafter without draining the bank account in one day. Never hesitate to pick up a business card. Maybe the budget won't stretch far today, but you can order later.
Baked items available. Of course, my son and I picked up a treat. That was the host organization's fundraiser. Remember to carry cash.
My final stop was the friend I came out to support. She had many types of fiber to spin for sale. She is also a weaver on inkle looms and tablets, so she had beautiful guitar and photo straps, as well as dog leashes and collars, for sale. She also makes soaps.
I ended up buying yak down in two colors, a silk brick and silk hankies, all to spin — fibers not usually found in retail stores.
She had the lovely papillion lace shawl on display. It's a knitted pattern that would showcase the handspun yarn I am currently making. She asked me questions how to use the silk hankies; and she in turn, offered assistance on knitting that shawl.
I confess that I splurged a bit. I have her contact info, and know I can order these items from her at a later date, but it was great to come to an event where I could touch and feel the goods. And today needed to be a success for her to want to spend all that time setting up and repacking displays for future events.
So at the end of the day, I spent about $100. The danger is that I just bought "more stuff" at a time when I should be saving money.
Not true! Everything had a practical use.
Beyond that are the intangibles. I exchanged tips and tricks with "one of my kind." I found inspiration. And, my money was exchanged with small business people living in my region. The money circulates in the community where I live, not shuffled off overseas or hoarded in a corporate bank account to be parceled out to share holders. Was it Dolly from the musical of her name that compared money to manure that should be spread around everywhere?
Mindful consumerism is not evil. Both my attendance and my purchases help build the community. And on the flip side, vendors participating in such events make that possible. They pour themselves — heart and soul — into their products. So, don't just think about "what" your buying, consider "whom" you're buying it from.
Stephanie Daugherty is a page designer at The Wenatchee World.