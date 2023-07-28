Raising a banner in sports generally means a team has won a championship or is at the pinnacle of their sport.
Pride Month banners raised by the City of East Wenatchee in June didn’t celebrate exceptionalism, but rather the ever-greater intrusion of “wokeness” in the Wenatchee Valley.
These banners didn’t celebrate laudatory achievement, instead they endorsed sexuality for which no awards or accolades should be forthcoming.
Lest you think this is some sort of homophobic diatribe, rest assured I don’t believe government dollars in the form of goods, services, or labor should be spent on hanging heterosexual banners either.
I am aware that merely suggesting it’s best that government agencies not place banners such as these at public expense, is by liberal-progressive definition homophobic, hateful, or racist. Which is to say that anyone with whom they disagree falls into one of these three categories without being possessed of any of them.
Adding that it would be as inappropriate for the city to hang banners celebrating The Feast of the Assumption, a Catholic day of obligation, would not stop the “Woke” crowd from hating my figurative and literal guts.
What role should government have in sexual or gender identity? None. It certainly shouldn’t be in the business of advertising on behalf of any of them.
Last Tuesday several East Wenatchee citizens addressed the East Wenatchee City Council on this matter, amongst them the city’s former mayor.
Each speaker expressed their disappointment, some their anger, but all of them their concern that in hanging the banners the city was acting outside its proper role.
The speakers took pains to acknowledge no malice of heart towards the LGBTQ community. All agreed such banners would be acceptable were they displayed at private residences and businesses at private expense.
Among the good points made, the most poignant was how the raising and displaying of these banners in no way unifies the community, but rather creates controversy and courts dissent. This point was most eloquently made by a speaker who is the mother of five, a business owner, and someone whose family’s roots run deep in our community.
Drawing closer together is not achieved by accentuating our differences. We increase understanding and compassion through focusing on our shared experiences, not by being morbidly fascinated by superficial distinctions of race or sexuality.
This is not popular amongst our progressive-minded fellow citizens, but it’s nonetheless true; tolerance includes putting up with those with whom we disagree and not forcing our preferences on them.
The posting of Pride banners doesn’t cultivate tolerance because the point of view they stand for is forced on our community through the actions of government.
Our elected leaders’ job is to make certain the constitutional rights of all citizens are protected. Protected so that everyone is free to speak, to be heard, and is safe to do both.
Taxpayer funded banner hanging is not free speech, precisely because it’s not free. The city’s actions have a fiscal cost and beyond that creates a double standard at great expense to our community.
What will the city do if heterosexuals demand the same treatment? What about Satanists, or Witches? Will they, too, have banners displayed on their behalf at city expense?
It is not a legitimate work of government to festoon city streets with pennants advocating for any kind of sexuality, regardless of the financial cost.
How did “wokeness” find its way into city hall in East Wenatchee? Through our elected leaders, that’s how.
East Wenatchee voters should awaken to discover who’s “woke” before the next Pride month and its attendant decorations are hung and certainly before the next election.
Steve Piccirillo is a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley. He is a twice-elected School Board Director and is active in local politics. He is a former police officer and small business owner.