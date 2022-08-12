Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
US-NEWS-COLUMN-SPEEDING-RACING-STREET-TAKEOVERS-1-LA.jpg

Terrell Simon, right, leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial across the street a day after a fiery multi-car crash that left six dead, including a pregnant woman, and injured others in Windsor Hills in Los Angeles on Aug. 5.

Dr. Mark Morocco was on duty in the emergency room at UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center when it happened. He told me the staff was alerted and began preparing for incoming patients — girding for the worst.

In Los Angeles, one collision is more grisly than the last, it seems. Vehicles are dismembered, debris goes airborne, car parts and people are incinerated in fireballs.

MCT

Steve Lopez

Los Angeles Times columnist


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?