Night is falling in America and light is getting hard to find. Too many in the media and politics are in the dark, confusing protests with riots. In their confusion the darkness grows.
According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, a protest is “a solemn declaration of opinion and usually of dissent.” The same source defines riot as “a violent public disorder.” They are clearly two different things.
In the history of peaceful protests, not one ever resulted in a police officer being shot in the back of the head. These are riots not protests.
I spent 10 years as a police officer with the Seattle Police Department. My commission was to enforce the law. My primary functions were to protect the lives and property of every citizen without concern for race, color, creed, sexual preference or religious affiliation. I fulfilled that commission without exception.
During that time, I stood the line at both peaceful protests and during riotous pandemonium. On those lines, I was joined by officers of every race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. This diversity of personnel was never respected or even acknowledged. It was ignored, as its very existence argues against institutional racism in law enforcement.
I worked 12-hour shifts in riot gear during both the first Gulf War protests and the Rodney King riots. In these situations, I was the target of bottles, rocks and bricks. I manned the perimeter of Seattle’s East Precinct when a dumpster, set aflame, was pushed in my direction. I was spit on, called vulgar names and attacked by mindless, violent mobs.
Despite the abuse, I never once shirked my responsibility or abandoned my duty to the law-abiding and peaceful citizens of Seattle. I never called in sick to avoid the danger of facing people who wished me dead and I never dishonored the badge pinned to my chest.
I fought for and preserved the light. I am proud of my service to that department. I am even prouder of the men and women who stand the thin blue line today because they do it with even less support and backing than I received.
Mayors such as Jenny Durkan of Seattle, paralyzed by fear of voter backlash and an innate cowardice, allow their cities to be overrun by people with criminal intent who hijack legitimate protests. Their orders to “stand down” are a directive to officers to ignore lawlessness. Their policies of appeasement and conciliation aimed at calming anarchists and criminals only lead to greater acts of violence and disorder.
At a press conference after the first violence in Seattle, Durkan reminded officers their department and her administration were reviewing body cam footage looking for police misconduct. The city burns and in Durkan’s mind the greatest threat to the Emerald City is its own police force.
Despite this idiotic statement, officers went back onto those dangerous streets. To go out into the fray knowing you have enemies both ahead and behind the lines of defense is the very image of light and courage.
Having forsaken her citizens Durkan seeks to blame the very department acting under her direction for the resultant mess. Despite the obvious lack of leadership, officers return to work each terrible night and make themselves the target of hateful violence.
Durkan and others like her have stolen the dignity of generations through failed social welfare policies and liberal-progressive ideals that create hopelessness — hopelessness caused by misbegotten ideas that seek to replace love, compassion, responsibility and discipline with government. Broken schools, broken neighborhoods, broken dreams. This is the evil garden where discontent is sown and hate is reaped.
The officers involved in George Floyd’s death failed to fulfill their commissions and in so doing tarnished the badges they wore. What happened to George Floyd was wrong. On this we all agree.
These officers have been charged with serious felonies, including murder in the second degree. If, after due process of a legal proceeding, the defendants are found guilty, their punishments should be appropriate to their crimes.
They are the exception not the rule.
Protesting to change use of force, disciplinary or the training policies used in modern law enforcement is a legitimate expression of the emotions caused by Floyd’s death. The riots do not honor Floyd’s death in any way. Riots are fomented by people who care nothing for his life. Rioters are perfect manifestations of hate — mindless, gluttonous and incapable of being satisfied.
There is no legal barrier strong enough to stop the darkness of hate. Nonetheless, we have hope. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
The hour is late, and the darkness is growing. It is time to turn on the light.
Steve Piccirillo is a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley.